Western Kansas county sheriff dies of COVID-19 complications as virus surges in small community

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Gove County, Kansas, sheriff has died of COVID-19 complications, the sheriff’s office says.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state are sharing their condolences for the family of Sheriff Allan Weber and his agency after learning that he died Friday from the virus.

Gove County is located in western Kansas, just over an hour west of Hays and 5 hours west of Kansas City.

“He represented everything that is good about us here in Gove County. He embodied faith, family, friendship, and forgiveness, living these principles out loud every day,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Weber has been battling the virus for more than two months. He was transported to the Swedish Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, on Oct. 18 for COVID-19 respiratory complications.

He wore multiple hats during his time at the sheriff’s office. Along with being sheriff, he was also public information officer and EOC community liaison for the small community.

“He was also an extraordinary public servant both locally and at the state level, and honored his brotherhood ceaselessly. He loved his blue family as his true family, he held them all in the highest regard,” the Gove County Sheriff’s Office wrote in their Facebook post.

Gove County has been hit hard by COVID-19. With a population of 2,600, there have been more than 300 cases since the start of the pandemic. That’s approximately 12% of the population. Twenty have died from the virus before Weber’s passing on Friday.