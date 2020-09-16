Westport Ale House temporarily closes due to coronavirus outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular tavern in Westport has temporarily closed after an outbreak of the coronavirus among its employees and customers.
Westport Ale House posted on Instagram that the closure comes at the request of the Kansas City Health Department, which is investigating the outbreak. Health investigators met with management two days ago after seven employees and at least two recent customers tested positive.
The health department said it received complaints that the Ale House was not enforcing the city’s mask mandate and that it wasn’t following reduced capacity rules. The The bar claimed that it is limiting seating and trying to enforce the mandate.
Westport Ale House also announced changes to their procedures for once they reopen. They include the following:
- Forehead temperature checks
- Requiring (and providing if necessary) masks for everyone
- Employing professional cleaners
- Making staff wash hands every half hour
- Providing hand sanitizer throughout the restaurant
- Sanitizing chairs and tables after every use
- Replacing physical menus with QR codes
- Requiring some staff wear gloves
- Arranging tables at least six feet apart
- Limiting parties to 10 or fewer
- Replacing air systems with stronger filters
- Adding staff to help remind customers of guidelines
- Adding off-duty Kansas City police officers to help with crowd management
The health department is asking all recent customers of the Westport Ale House to get tested for COVID-19.