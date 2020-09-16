Westport Ale House temporarily closes due to coronavirus outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular tavern in Westport has temporarily closed after an outbreak of the coronavirus among its employees and customers.

Westport Ale House posted on Instagram that the closure comes at the request of the Kansas City Health Department, which is investigating the outbreak. Health investigators met with management two days ago after seven employees and at least two recent customers tested positive.

The health department said it received complaints that the Ale House was not enforcing the city’s mask mandate and that it wasn’t following reduced capacity rules. The The bar claimed that it is limiting seating and trying to enforce the mandate.

Westport Ale House also announced changes to their procedures for once they reopen. They include the following:

  • Forehead temperature checks
  • Requiring (and providing if necessary) masks for everyone
  • Employing professional cleaners
  • Making staff wash hands every half hour
  • Providing hand sanitizer throughout the restaurant
  • Sanitizing chairs and tables after every use
  • Replacing physical menus with QR codes
  • Requiring some staff wear gloves
  • Arranging tables at least six feet apart
  • Limiting parties to 10 or fewer
  • Replacing air systems with stronger filters
  • Adding staff to help remind customers of guidelines
  • Adding off-duty Kansas City police officers to help with crowd management

The health department is asking all recent customers of the Westport Ale House to get tested for COVID-19.

At the request of the Kansas City Health Department, we will be temporarily closed as we continue to cooperate in their investigation into COVID-19 outbreaks in our area. The health and safety of our customers is always our top priority and we look forward to reopening soon.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Additional steps and procedures enacted by Westport Ale House:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ – Conducting forehead temperature checks prior to any individual entering the building⁣⁣ – Requiring (and providing if necessary) all staff and guests to wear a mask⁣⁣ – Employing a professional cleaning company to execute additional cleaning protocols ⁣⁣ – Requiring all staff to wash their hands every 30 minutes⁣⁣ – Providing hand sanitation stations throughout the restaurant⁣⁣ – Sanitizing table and chairs between uses⁣⁣ – Replacing physical menus with QR code virtual menus⁣⁣ – Requiring sanitary gloves to be worn by staff when handling silverware⁣⁣ – Nightly additional sanitizing of the kitchen and line⁣⁣ – Arranging of tables at least 6 feet apart⁣⁣ – Limiting parties to 10 guests or less⁣⁣ – Replaced filters on HVAC equipment with CDC recommended Merv-13 filters⁣⁣ – Adding additional staff to help remind customers of the need for continual observance of the guidelines⁣⁣ – Voluntarily limiting occupancy, prior to city ordinances requiring it⁣ – Adding off duty KCMO police at certain times to help with the management of guests⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Westport Ale House is committed to continuing to work with health officials while supporting our staff and community through these difficult times.⁣⁣

