Westport Ale House temporarily closes due to coronavirus outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular tavern in Westport has temporarily closed after an outbreak of the coronavirus among its employees and customers.

Westport Ale House posted on Instagram that the closure comes at the request of the Kansas City Health Department, which is investigating the outbreak. Health investigators met with management two days ago after seven employees and at least two recent customers tested positive.

The health department said it received complaints that the Ale House was not enforcing the city’s mask mandate and that it wasn’t following reduced capacity rules. The The bar claimed that it is limiting seating and trying to enforce the mandate.

Westport Ale House also announced changes to their procedures for once they reopen. They include the following:

Forehead temperature checks

Requiring (and providing if necessary) masks for everyone

Employing professional cleaners

Making staff wash hands every half hour

Providing hand sanitizer throughout the restaurant

Sanitizing chairs and tables after every use

Replacing physical menus with QR codes

Requiring some staff wear gloves

Arranging tables at least six feet apart

Limiting parties to 10 or fewer

Replacing air systems with stronger filters

Adding staff to help remind customers of guidelines

Adding off-duty Kansas City police officers to help with crowd management

The health department is asking all recent customers of the Westport Ale House to get tested for COVID-19.