What are the chances of getting COVID-19? Interactive map shows risk level by county

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A new interactive map and data analysis released this week by Harvard University seeks to help the public and policymakers understand what threat or risk their communities face from the new strain of coronavirus that causes the disease Covid-19, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.
According to the dashboard, Wyandotte County has 31.4 new cases per 100,000 people on a rolling seven-day average as of July 1. That places the county at “Covid Risk Level: Red” on a green, yellow, orange and red scale, with red counties being at the greatest risk.
This is how Harvard analysis defines the color-coded risk scale based on the average number of daily new cases per 100,000 people:
- Red: more than 25
- Orange: 10 to 25
- Yellow: 1 to 10
- Green: less than 1
Here’s the color rating for the counties in the Kansas City metro:
- Bates: Green
- Cass: Yellow
- Caldwell: Yellow
- Clay: Yellow
- Clinton: Yellow
- Jackson: Orange
- Johnson, Kansas: Orange
- Johnson, Missouri: Orange
- Lafeyette: Yellow
- Leavenworth: Yellow
- Linn: Yellow
- Platte: Yellow
- Ray: Green
- Wyandotte: Red
View the map on the Harvard Global Health Institute website.