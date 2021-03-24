What metro health workers are doing to not waste leftover doses of COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The best way to get vaccinated is to sign up for an appointment. But what happens if someone misses their time-slot, and there’s a leftover dose?

Any extra doses at the end of the day will most likely be given to people picked from the health department’s list.

“Most of the doses that we have left over, because we store them appropriately thought our clinic, is just moved over to our other clinic,” Jackson County Health Department Assistant Health Director Ray Dlugolecki said.

There’s no “Vaccine Waste List” where people can sign up. It’s just the Vaccine Interest Survey that you can fill out, which leads to booking an appointment.

This goes for people on both sides of the state line.

“If you don’t have an appointment, please don’t show up. if you do show up, you will be turned away,” Johnson County Health Department worker Elizabeth Holzschuh said.

The Johnson County Health Department said it brings only the number of doses needed to these mass vaccination sites.

Any remaining doses go to staff and volunteers who are helping out with the clinic.



“Sort of as a nice perk for them,” Holzschuh said. “But also it’s a great way they’re safe in these community centers and in other positions.”



Dlugolecki said most of their staff ad volunteers have already been vaccinated. They telebphone people who are on the list for an official appointment.

“We haven’t had a situation where we’ve had to waste a dose at the end of a clinic,” Dlugolecki said.



Dlugolecki said thhere are usually only 1-2 doses left over, if any. They’ve never had to search for 10 or 15 arms.

He said avoiding waste starts at only drawing vials that are needed.

Other places offering the vaccine, like CVS, do what they can to minimize left-over doese, too.



“In the event of unused doses in our pharmacies, our pharmacy teams will evaluate how to most efficiently vaccinate eligible individuals with the remaining doses,” CVS District Leader Hannah Rummer said.

If you still need to fill out the Vaccine Interest Survey click here.