What rights do you have when a coworker gets COVID-19? Privacy takes precedence

KANSAS CITY, Mo — There's a lot of fear surrounding the coronavirus, especially among those who still have to work at companies where someone has contracted the virus.

FOX4 has been inundated with people writing and calling, upset they're not being told more about co-workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

These are snippets from just some of the messages we have received:

"Now we're really concerned if my mother is going to be sick.”

"If it is true, is the location allowed to keep something like that from the public?”

"My husband is unaware of these cases until he gets home. I feel his safety and others safety is out in jeopardy.”

“He absolutely, unfortunately, does not have that right,” said Maureen Brady, partner at McShane Brady Law Firm.

In these cases, a person's privacy typically takes precedence.

“There is a delicate balancing act between one person’s right to privacy and another person’s right to protect themselves. That balancing act tips toward privacy because of HIPAA laws," Brady said.

“We have to have that personal privacy because there are certain scenarios that anyone can envision if privacy is broken. It is a free for all,” Brady said. "People can get into all kinds of information and exploit that for their own purposes.”

It's the job of local health departments to find out who COVID-19 have been around and notify those people of the potential danger.

“I totally understand their frustration because the rumors are running rampant right now,” KCMO Health Department Senior Disease Investigator Laura Kresl said.

It's her team’s job to find out who those with COVID-19 have come in contact with and alert those people to their potential exposure.

“We can’t give you their name, but we can let you know that this person does care enough about your health that they want to do that to give you the opportunity to know,” Kresl said.

Kresl fears a time is coming when there are so many positive cases, people will become a mark on a tally sheet and not someone who gets a phone call.

“Yesterday we reported 230-plus cases. Today we are going to be reporting over 250," she said. "I have three investigators. We are barely keeping up. We’re drowning basically."

For now, if one of your co-workers has come down with the virus and you have not received a phone call from Kresl or your local health department, you should still be washing your hands, practicing social distancing and be aware of how many times you’re touching your face.

If you haven't received a phone call informing you that you're a close contact, you do not need to be overly worried.

If you still have concerns, contact your company’s human resources department or your local health department.