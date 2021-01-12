Where some metro counties stand on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As more vaccines become available for frontline workers, you might be wondering if your county is close to starting its next phase.

FOX4 spent the day working for you to get answers.

Johnson County is one step closer to getting through its phase one process of a vaccine rollout.

Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said.

“I do believe that after next week based on the number of doses that we have, we will have vaccinated a significant portion of this group,” Areola said.

By next week Areola said several thousand health care workers will be vaccinated. He said the health department is having vaccination clinics this week with a goal of vaccinating a thousand health care workers each day.

“We had previously sent out a survey to have an idea on the number of people we need to vaccinate in that group and that’s over 20,000 persons there,” Areola said.

But for some health departments, more vaccines aren’t the only thing slowing down the phase one process.

“We’re building the landing gear after the plane took off,” Dr. Rex Archer, Kansas City Health Department Director.

Archer said The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department needs vaccines and people willing to administer the shot.

“We’ve been working on some strategies to bring some volunteers,” Archer said. “Some retired nurses, some medical students and others so that we can get this done.”



The health department is urging Kansas City physicians and clinics to become vaccine providers in hopes it will help more people be vaccinated.



And even though we are moving through the vaccine process, Areola said this is not the time to stop practicing safety guidelines.



“As our numbers are spiking, it is important for people to understand that we are not out of the woods yet,” said Areola. “You’ve got to continue to protect yourself.”