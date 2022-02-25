KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most Americans live in places where healthy people can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday.

But most of the Kansas City area should still be wearing masks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency outlined a new set of measurements for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

The new system greatly changes the look of the CDC’s risk map and puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals.

Those are the people who can stop wearing masks, the agency said.

The agency is still advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high. That’s the situation in about 37% of U.S. counties, including majority of the Kansas City area.

The CDC is also offering a color-coded map — with counties designated as orange, yellow or green — to help guide local officials and residents.

In green counties, local officials can drop any indoor masking rules. Yellow means people at high risk for severe disease should be cautious. Orange designates places where the CDC suggests masking should be universal.

How a county comes to be designated green, yellow or orange will depend on its rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions, the share of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the rate of new cases in the community.

On the Missouri side of the state line, every county in the immediate Kansas City area — including Jackson, Platte and Clay — is considered high risk.

Only more rural counties like Carroll and Livingston counties are considered low risk.

Missouri risk map, as of Feb. 24, 2022 (via CDC)

On the Kansas side, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties are currently considered high risk. Meanwhile, neighboring, Johnson and Douglas counties are currently medium risk.

In the Kansas City region, only Atchison County is deemed low risk at this point.

Kansas risk map, as of Feb. 24, 2022 (via CDC)

Mask requirements already have ended in most of the U.S. in recent weeks, including in almost all of the Kansas City area.

Most of the remaining areas with mask mandates plan to let theirs expire in the coming days, but Roeland Park, Kansas, will keep its in place through March 16.

With many Americans already taking off their masks, the CDC’s shift won’t make much practical difference for now, said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine. But it will help when the next wave of infection — a likelihood in the fall or winter — starts threatening hospital capacity again, he said.

“There will be more waves of COVID. And so I think it makes sense to give people a break from masking,” Noymer said. “If we have continual masking orders, they might become a total joke by the time we really need them again.”

Regardless, the new recommendations don’t change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations. And the agency said people with COVID-19 symptoms or who test positive shouldn’t stop wearing masks.

But with protection from immunity rising — both from vaccination and infection — the overall risk of severe disease is now generally lower, the CDC said.

“Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing. “We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease. … Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out the volume of disease in their community and make that decision.”

State health officials are generally pleased with the new guidance and “excited with how this is being rolled out,” said Dr. Marcus Plescia of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

“This is the way we need to go. I think this is taking us forward with a new direction going on in the pandemic,” Plescia said. “But we’re still focusing on safety. We’re still focusing on preventing death and illness.”

The CDC said the new system will be useful in predicting future surges and urged communities with wastewater surveillance systems to use that data too.

“If or when new variants emerge or the virus surges, we have more ways to protect ourselves and our communities than ever before,” Walensky said.