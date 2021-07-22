White House leaders believe rise in variant cases motivating more in Kansas and Missouri to get vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials on the White House COVID Task Force say the rate of new vaccinations in Missouri is now higher than the national average.

Dr. Cameron Webb, a White House COVID Task Force senior advisor said increased case numbers pushed by the delta variant is likely what is motivating more people to get vaccinated.

On Thursday, a mobile vaccination and testing clinic was put on as a collaboration between Lawrence Douglas County Public Health and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The event had extended hours into the evening, a tactic to connect with people who had work schedules as a barrier to vaccination.

Collaboration is now sometimes with the highest level of government, Webb said.

“Our thing on this is really a ‘Put me in coach’ moment. We say ‘We’ve got some resources. We have something we can bring to bear and something we hope can be helpful to you,” Webb said.

That can be something like connecting a governor to CDC resources or coordinating with local groups who view transportation as a barrier to vaccination.

Webb said he also views conversations with hard data as important.

However, this week Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) blamed vaccine hesitancy on lectures from the White House.

“This is now down to folks talking to their own personal physicians. We need to respect people that haven’t gotten the vaccine yet – the good news is that half of them already have natural immunity, they’ve already had the virus,” Marshall said.

Webb said this in response to that comment.

“Well of course there’s natural immunity when you get over a virus. One of the big questions here isn’t just if people have natural immunity at some point in time – it’s how long and how durable is that immunity,” Webb said.

“We have some data that tells us that the immunity conferred by a natural infection doesn’t last as long as the immunity that you get from the vaccine. So even for individual who previously have had a COVID infection, the recommendation is for them to be vaccinated,” Webb said.

Missouri is not seen as the only hotspot of focus for the White House which also noted cases rising in Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, and Florida.

Here is a list of upcoming mobile vaccination clinics in Kansas:

Thursday, July 29, 2021

What: Doniphan County, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: TBD

Where: Troy Fairgrounds, 100 N Boder St., Troy, KS

Hours: 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22, 2021

What: Lawrence Mobile Clinic, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Starbucks Parking Lot, 23rd and Ousdahl, Lawrence, KS

Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

What: Lawrence Public Library, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Friday, July 30, 2021

What: Lawrence Mobile Clinic, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Starbucks Parking Lot, 23rd and Ousdahl, Lawrence

Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Reno County

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

What: Reno County Food Pantry, Vaccination Clinic

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: 700 N Walnut St Hutchinson, KS

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Riley County

Friday, July 23, 2021

What: Red Bud Trailer Park, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: 2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan

Hours: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 29, 2021

What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Be Able Community, 431 5th St, Manhattan

Hours: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Shawnee County

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

What: African Methodist Church, Vaccine Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: St John’s AME, 701 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka

Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sedgwick County

Monday, July 26, 2021

What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: 2130 E 21st Street, Wichita

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: 1130 South Broadway Street, Wichita

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.