Whiteman Air Force Base confirms first case of COVID-19

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Whiteman Air Force Base is reporting their first confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19.

“Our leadership is monitoring the situation closely and taking the necessary precautions and actions to keep the community safe, the base said in a statement Sunday.

They ask that people continue to follow social distancing and the hygiene guidelines set by the CDC.

“This first confirmed case is a stark reminder that we must take this seriously,” said Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander. “Let me be clear to Team Whiteman — if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed, call our public health hotline at 660-687-1545. Team Whiteman will continue to practice social distancing and taking precautions to halt the spread of the virus. The health and safety of our Airmen and their families is paramount—and a direct requirement for enabling our vital strategic missions. How you carry yourself in the coming days and weeks impacts national security. Take this seriously for the sake of the mission, the nation, and our local communities.”

Effective last Thursday, base access was restricted to visitors not affiliated with the Department of Defense. Local authorities and emergency responders will still be able to access the installation as needed. No new base visitor passes will be issued; current passes will be honored until they expire.

As of Saturday night, there have been 90 confirmed cases in Missouri with three deaths.

