Who’s eligible under Phase 2 of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Earlier this month, Gov. Mike Parson announced that every adult in Missouri will eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 9.

But this push to make all Missourians qualified will happen in two steps. First, vaccinations will open to people who qualify for Phase 2 on Monday, March 29. Then starting April 9, the state will move to Phase 3 in which every adult in the state will be able to get a vaccine.

Parson said it’s all possible because the federal government assured him Missouri would get a large influx of vaccines starting the first week of April.

So who’s included in Missouri’s Phase 2? The state says this phase is all about “protecting those who have been disproportionately affected and accelerating economic recovery.”

Let’s break down who that includes specifically:

Libraries: Staff at public, private and/or nonprofit libraries.

Staff at public, private and/or nonprofit libraries. Chemical Sector: Employees engaged in the manufacture, store, use and transport of potentially dangerous chemicals and other diverse products in the chemical sector that are essential to modern life and economic activity.

Employees engaged in the manufacture, store, use and transport of potentially dangerous chemicals and other diverse products in the chemical sector that are essential to modern life and economic activity. Commercial Facilities Sector: Employees engaged in activities related to the eight subsectors within the commercial facilities sector.

Employees engaged in activities related to the eight subsectors within the commercial facilities sector. Construction Sector: Employees or contractors engaged in the construction or repair of buildings, infrastructure or industrial facilities.

Employees or contractors engaged in the construction or repair of buildings, infrastructure or industrial facilities. Critical Manufacturing Sector: Employees in critical manufacturing engaged in the production of certain goods.

Employees in critical manufacturing engaged in the production of certain goods. Defense Industrial Base Sector: Employees that contribute to products and services that are essential to mobilize, deploy, and sustain military operations and national defense.

Employees that contribute to products and services that are essential to mobilize, deploy, and sustain military operations and national defense. Financial Services Sector: Employees within the financial services sector.

Employees within the financial services sector. Food/Agriculture Sector – remaining: Remaining populations within the sector not included in 1B, including restaurants.

Remaining populations within the sector not included in 1B, including restaurants. Government: Other state and local government designated personnel required to provide essential services.

Other state and local government designated personnel required to provide essential services. Higher Education: Faculty and staff at public, private, and/or nonprofit higher education institutions.

Faculty and staff at public, private, and/or nonprofit higher education institutions. Disproportionately Affected Populations: Populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, with emphasis on racial/ethnic minorities not otherwise included in 1B.

Populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, with emphasis on racial/ethnic minorities not otherwise included in 1B. Homeless: Populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, excluding those that were already included in 1B.

Missourians in Phase 1A and all tiers of Phase 1B are still eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Whether or not these higher tiers are given priority is up to the vaccine provider.