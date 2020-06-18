With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Wyandotte County will pause full re-opening until at least July 6

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — With COVID-19 cases continuing to increase, Wyandotte County officials are pressing the pause button on fully re-opening.

Officials with the Unified Government announced Thursday that the county would remain in Phase 3 of Governor Kelly’s Ad Astra plan until at least July 6.

“The numbers show that COVID-19 continues to be a threat in our community, and as we have begun

reopening our businesses and our communities, it has begun to spread, although slowly, once again,” said Dr. Allen Greiner, Chief Medical Officer with the Unified Government Public Health Department.

Phase 3 began June 8 and allows businesses to re-open, but limits gatherings to 45 people.

The Unified Government announced that they would amend Phase 3 to allow visits to long-term care facilities to allow visitors.

Under the modification, long-term care and assisted living facilities may allow a limited number of visitors, however, each individual facility must submit a visitation plan to the health department for approval.

“Social isolation has taken a serious toll on the residents of these facilities, and it’s important that we take that into account. We feel that it is appropriate to allow some visits to happen at these facilities, mostly outside and under very strict guidelines, and so long as the facility has their plan approved by the UG Public Health Department,” said Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Erin Corriveau.

Wyandotte County has one of the highest COVID-19 rates of any county in the metro, with 10.8 cases per 1,000 residents compared to Johnson County’s rate of 1.9 cases per 1,000 residents.

