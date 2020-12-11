With COVID-19 vaccine approval expected soon, what will distribution look like in Missouri?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With approval from the Food and Drug Administration looming for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Missouri health officials are working out their distribution plans.

The first batch — 51,000 doses for the state — will go to people living in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Employees at those facilities as well as other health care workers who interact with COVID-19 patients will also be prioritized, according to state health officials.

But moving forward there are still a lot of questions that don’t yet have answers. One obvious question some might have: “When can I schedule my vaccination?”

There are only educated guesses on that right now. It depends mostly on your career and current health situation.

But what is known is that older, at-risk patients living in nursing homes are expected to start receiving the vaccine by next week if it’s approved by the FDA over the weekend.

The 51,000 doses from Pfizer followed by 105,000 does of the also-soon-to-be-approved Moderna vaccine is what Missouri officials are expecting in the near future, according to Dr. Randall Williams, director of state’s Health and Senior Services department.

“The moment you hear that it has been approved by the FDA, [Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna] has agreed that it will be shipped within 24 hours and that he thinks people will be vaccinated three days after that,” Williams said.

Teams of vaccine administrators from CVS and Walgreens are coordinating with long-term care facilities. Hospitals with their own vaccine administrative teams are also being prioritized.

“So we won’t get all health care providers in January, but we’ll get a large amount of them and certainly the ones that are taking care of COVID patients in large hospital systems,” Williams said.

But there is still uncertainty about when the next groups prioritized for vaccines — essential workers and the general public — will be able to get their shots.

Doctors with the University of Kansas Health System speculated the timeline during their Friday morning COVID-19 update.

“My guess is, and this is totally a guess because it depends on how long it takes to get through all the essential workers and health care workers and those that live in long-term health facilities. It also depends on logistics of manufacturing and distribution. I think it’s safe to say no sooner than the springtime for the general public and probably the summer,” Dr. David Wild said.

Health officials in both states also stressed that 70% of the population needs to get the vaccine to reach herd immunity. Otherwise a lower caseload will maintain within the United States.

That percentage of vaccinations is not expected to be reached until fall 2021.