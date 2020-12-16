With COVID-19 vaccine rolling out, when can we take off masks, ease restrictions?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Will the COVID-19 vaccine make it safe to be in public? Health officials hope so, but it may not be right away.

They said there are still precautions to take as we head toward herd immunity.

Sold-out concerts and packed Chiefs games are still a ways away. Nancy Tausz, health services division director with the Johnson County Health Department, said policy in public shouldn’t change for now — even if you take the vaccine.

“What we’re recommending people do, continue (to) wear your mask, continue to social distance, stay home if you’re sick,” Tausz said.

Until around 70% percent of the population is vaccinated, masking in public should still be the norm. Dr. Dana Hawkinson with KU Health System said people should be prepared to social distance for another year.

“You still need to do those pillars of infection prevention. Wear the mask, not meet in large gatherings, not go out if you’re ill, physically distance. Even Dr. Fauci has said we probably won’t be able to go maskless until about a year from now,” Hawkinson said.

Carol Winner created the ‘Give Space’ movement prior to the pandemic. She advocates for giving personal space when someone needs it by using the symbol of the peach.



“It’s always polite to ask, and it’s best to assume that it’s not OK to just go in for the hug or kiss. We really need to be more understanding, and what has happened with COVID and ‘Give Space’ is that people are recognizing the importance to protect their health and safety and that of their families,” Winner said.

Doctors say a vaccine will help get the virus under control, but to eradicate it, people still need to mask up until experts say it’s safe to take it off.

Tausz said the Johnson County Health Department will have to look at the results of the vaccine over time to put a plan in place to ease regulations when the time is right.