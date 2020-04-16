With Kansas’ stay-at-home extension, some grow tired of COVID-19 shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansans will now have to wait until, at least, May 3 before the state will consider reopening the economy.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the extension of the state’s stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Sunday, April 19. Kelly said made the decision because COVID-19 cases aren’t likely to peak in Kansas for another two weeks.

RELATED: Kansas governor extends stay-at-home order until May 3

“Ideally, we need to see a reduction of cases for 14 days before we can start to restrict social gathering restrictions,” the governor said at Wednesday's press conference.

Kelly said she consulted with the Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and mayors in the metro before making the decision.

While many people and business owners understand the virus isn’t going to just disappear overnight, the continued shutdown is hard to accept.

“I was hoping it would just be a short time, but it’s turned out to a lot longer than that,” said Chris O’Conner, owner of Johnnies on 7th.

The windows out front of O’Conner’s sports bar, located on 7th Street in KCK, have been boarded up for nearly month. He estimated he’s lost thousands of dollars since the stay-at-home orders went in effect, forcing non-essential businesses to close.

“Small businesses, we’re only cutting about a week ahead of expenses, so basically there is no money there anymore,” O’Conner said.

Kansans who follow FOX4's Facebook page had mixed reactions to the governor’s announcement.

Gabriel Anthony called it a “rational and smart move,” while Kathy Sneed argued many people at home have little to no means to get by, citing issues with the state’s unemployment website.

Stacy Mccray questioned how many times the order will be extended: “Enough is enough,” she said.

“If we can be open, we should be open, but you have to follow the governor’s order,” O’Conner said.

The bar owner said his biggest concern is that people are safe and healthy, but he does worry about his regulars. O’Conner said Johnnie’s doesn’t just sell drinks, they sell sociality.

“It’s really sad because there’s a community here, and we can’t meet,” he said. “It’s kind of a family that’s gone.”

For now, he’s counting down the days to when he can reopen his neighborhood bar.

“Just waiting for the all clear,” he said with a chuckle.

Kelly said her administration will work with health, business and community leaders, now through May 3, to figure out the safest and most effective way to reopen the state’s economy.

Parson is expected to address the Missouri's stay-at-home order in his press briefing Thursday.