With masks in demand, local company selling material to make them hospital-quality

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nanofiber material, used for things like HVAC filters and N95 masks, has been in high demand recently.

Now tech company Nxtnano and Filti Manufacturers are making it available to the public.

"We've got enough material in house right now to make 2.5 million masks. The production machines that makes the nanofiber that makes this filter will run 24/7," said Andrew McDowell, Nxtnano sales and marketing director.

McDowell said this nanofiber material is best at filtering germs.

But companies aren't the only ones making masks. Many folks around the metro are also stepping up.

Judy Kelly said she and her group "One Mask at a Time" are sewing and distributing face masks and surgical caps to first responders, nursing homes and hospice care centers.

"We just want to be there for everybody. We want to help. We're not happy to just sit home and read," she said.

Kelly said during these unusual times, she's proud to be part of something bigger than herself.



"I've seen people pull together and work together and the kindness and the love. I haven't seen anything negative that anyone is doing. So I love it, and I love being a part of it," Kelly said.

"One Mask at a Time" is in need of sewers and material. If you'd like join their effort, you can join their Facebook group.