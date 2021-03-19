With thousands more eligible soon in Kansas, COVID-19 vaccination efforts get a boost

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Vaccinations are ramping up in Kansas.

Thousands more will be eligible to get their COVID-19 shot starting Monday. The combined Phases 3 and 4 will allow those in public-facing jobs or who have chronic health conditions to sign-up, and a lot is being done to make the process easier.

Volunteers have been keeping busy helping hundreds move safely through Wyandotte County’s three vaccine clinics.

After burying many COVID victims, funeral director Lindsay Jones and his wife were thankful to finally have protection against the virus.

“You don’t want to be a source of harm to others, so it does give us a sense of comfort,” Jones said.

Wyandotte County is now openings its clinics to residents age 65 and older for walk-in vaccines. On Monday, appointment slots will open to those in Kansas’ Phases 3 and 4.

“It’s really great to see people lining up, eager to get their vaccination, understanding we have so much data that it’s safe and effective, and to get vaccinated and really that vaccination is the way to get us out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Allen Greiner, the Unified Government Public Health Department’s chief medical officer.

But for many, securing an appointment to get the shot has proven nearly impossible.

“The vaccine won’t find you. You’ve got to find it,” Rebecca Austin said.

Austin’s 84-year-old aunt Bev struggled to get her shot until she stepped in to help.

“It broke my heart that my aunt didn’t have access to technology in that way to be able to monitor news feeds and tweets and Facebook pages, and it was crazy,” she said.

Austin burst into tears when Bev and her 95-year-old neighbor finally got vaccinated. She’s now mastered vaccine spotter sites and scours the internet to book shots for total strangers. So far, she’s helped at least 40 people and wants to do even more.

“I feel like every slot I fill is one step closer to normal for all of us,” Austin said.

The state is confident it’ll move through those eligible in the combined Phases 3 and 4, and all Kansans wanting a shot can get one by May 1. A big boost in supply will help make finding what can now be elusive appointments much easier.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming onto the market is really a game changer. We got about 23,000 doses a week or so ago, and we expect to get maybe 100,000 in the coming weeks and then regular doses thereafter,” said Dr. Marci Nielsen, COVID coordination chief advisor for Gov. Laura Kelly.

Wyandotte County has now vaccinated more than 25,000 people, which is the highest throughput level in the state. Once county residents move through, its clinic sites could eventually be opened to all Kansans in the weeks ahead.

If you need help getting a shot, Rebeca Austin is will to help free. You can reach her at 913-228-2739 or by email at KCVaxU@gmail.com.