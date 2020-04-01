With United States facing grim COVID-19 death projections, here’s how numbers compare with wars, other disasters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the wake of President Donald Trump’s projections revealed Tuesday that 100,000 to 240,000 people in the United State could die from COVID-19, FOX4 researched how many deaths other pandemics, wars, and national disasters have cost U.S. lives.
Here are those grim numbers:
Deaths from U.S. Pandemics:
1918 influenza pandemic: Approximately 675,000
1957-1958 Pandemic (H2N2 virus): 116,000
1968 Pandemic (H3N2 virus): Approxmiately 100,000
2009 H1N1 Pandemic: Approximately 12,469 (from April 12, 2009, to April 10, 2010)
– Source: CDC
Deaths in U.S. Wars
Revolutionary War: 4,435
War of 1812: 2,260
Indian War: 1,000
Mexican War: 13,283
Civil War: 498,332
Spanish-American War: 2,446
World War I: 116, 516
World War II: 405,399
Korean War: 54,246
Vietnam War: 90, 220
Desert Shield/Desert Storm: 1,948
Total: 1, 190,085
– Source: U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs
Deaths on September 11th
2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, DC and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
– Source: History.com
Deadliest hurricanes in U.S. history
The Great Galveston Storm (1900): Approximately 8,000 to 12,000
Hurricane Maria (2017): Nearly 5,000
The Okeechobee Hurricane (1928): Approximately 3,000
Hurricane Katrina (2005): 1,833
The Chenière Caminada Hurricane: (1893): Nearly 1,400
– Source: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history
The “Tri-State Tornado”(1925):695 killed (the F5 tornado ripped through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana).
The “Natchez Tornado” (1840): 317 killed (The death toll may not include slaves)
The “St. Louis Tornado (1896): 255 killed
The “Tupelo Tornado” (1936): 216 killed
The “Gainesville Tornado” (1936): 203 killed
The “Woodward Tornado” (1947): 181 killed
The “Joplin, Missouri,” Tornado (2011): 158 killed
The “Amite/Pine/Purvis Tornado” (1948):143 killed
The “New Richmond Tornado” (1899): 117 killed
The “Flint Tornado” (1953): 115 killed