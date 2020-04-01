With United States facing grim COVID-19 death projections, here’s how numbers compare with wars, other disasters

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 31: U.S. President Donald Trump stands next to a graph during the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on March 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. With the nationwide death toll rising due to the coronavirus, the United States has extended its social distancing practices through the end of April, while many states have issued stay-at-home orders that strongly discourage residents from leaving home unless absolutely necessary or essential. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the wake of President Donald Trump’s projections revealed Tuesday that 100,000 to 240,000 people in the United State could die from COVID-19, FOX4 researched how many deaths other pandemics, wars, and national disasters have cost U.S. lives.

Here are those grim numbers:

Deaths from U.S. Pandemics:

1918 influenza pandemic: Approximately 675,000

1957-1958 Pandemic (H2N2 virus): 116,000

1968 Pandemic (H3N2 virus): Approxmiately 100,000

2009 H1N1 Pandemic: Approximately 12,469 (from April 12, 2009, to April 10, 2010)

– Source: CDC

Deaths in U.S. Wars

Revolutionary War: 4,435

War of 1812: 2,260

Indian War: 1,000

Mexican War: 13,283

Civil War: 498,332

Spanish-American War: 2,446

World War I: 116, 516

World War II: 405,399

Korean War: 54,246

Vietnam War: 90, 220

Desert Shield/Desert Storm: 1,948

Total: 1, 190,085

– Source: U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs

Deaths on September 11th

2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, DC and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

– Source: History.com

Deadliest hurricanes in U.S. history

The Great Galveston Storm (1900): Approximately 8,000 to 12,000

Hurricane Maria (2017): Nearly 5,000

The Okeechobee Hurricane (1928): Approximately 3,000

Hurricane Katrina (2005): 1,833

The Chenière Caminada Hurricane: (1893): Nearly 1,400

– Source: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history

The “Tri-State Tornado”(1925):695 killed (the F5 tornado ripped through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana).

The “Natchez Tornado” (1840): 317 killed (The death toll may not include slaves)

The “St. Louis Tornado (1896): 255 killed

The “Tupelo Tornado” (1936): 216 killed

The “Gainesville Tornado” (1936): 203 killed

The “Woodward Tornado” (1947): 181 killed

The “Joplin, Missouri,” Tornado (2011): 158 killed

The “Amite/Pine/Purvis Tornado” (1948):143 killed

The “New Richmond Tornado” (1899): 117 killed

The “Flint Tornado” (1953): 115 killed