Woman associated with Johnson County Community College is 5th case in county, first of local transmission

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County Health Department says a woman in her 50s has tested preemptively positive for COVID-19, is associated with Johnson County Community College and is the first of five cases in the county of local transmission.

JCCC says it’s working with the health department to identify close contacts of the patient who tested positive. The health department will alert anyone who was exposed as soon as it knows. If you develop symptoms like a fever, cough, shortness of breath in the next two weeks, contact the health department at (913) 477-8343.

“It is important to remember to take basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill. The local transmission has been expected, most people with mild symptoms will recover in a short amount of time” Mary Beverly, JCDHE interim director, stated in a news release.

JCCC is taking steps to mitigate the spread as follows: Effective March 14, campus is closed for all events and activities during spring break. Only essential personnel are allowed on campus.

From March 23-29, campus will be closed and all activities and events are canceled. The community college will transition to online-only learning, and this time will be used to give instructors support for that effort. Only essential personnel are allowed on campus.

Effective March 30: All courses will be held remotely. Campus will be closed, students are encouraged to stay at home for the two weeks following spring break.

For more information from the health department, visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19 or www.jocogov.org/coronavirus. You can call the Kansas Department of Health and Environment phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

