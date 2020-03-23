Woman in her 30s reported as first coronavirus death in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday announced the first death from coronavirus COVID-19 in the city of St. Louis.

Officials say the woman was in her 30’s. She tested positive Sunday and had been in the hospital for only a short period of time. The spread of the disease was not travel related.

Like counties in the Kansas City metropolitan area, a stay-at-home order is going into effect in the city of St. Louis. Officials are urging people to maintain their distance from others.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 183 positive COVID19 cases in Missouri, according to the state health department with three other deaths in Jackson, Boone and St. Louis County.