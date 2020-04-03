Woman in her 50s first to die from the coronavirus in Leavenworth County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs […]

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. — A woman in her 50s has died from the novel coronavirus, marking the first death from the illness in the county.

Including this woman, 17 Kansans have now died from COVID-19.

The woman, who had no history of travel, was transported to a local hospital emergency room, according to a statement from the county health department. She did have underlying health conditions.

“Losing a life in our community is never easy, and we share condolences with the family and respect their privacy during these difficult times, Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller said.

Including this death, there are 31 reported positive cases in the county as of 12 p.m. on April 3, according to the most updated information from an interactive map of Kansas. Leavenworth is tied for 4th with Douglas County in most positive cases in the state.

Leavenworth County did not specify in which town the woman lived.

