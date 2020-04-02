Woman in her 60s reported as 5th death in Wyandotte County related to COVID-19

The University of Kansas and the University of Missouri are postponing their commencement ceremonies for spring 2020 graduates due to concerns for public safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message from KU Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer, commencement will be postponed until late summer of early fall. The announcement comes after they said the school received "phenomenal" feedback from students asking for an alternate date for the in-person celebration.