Woman in her 60s reported as 5th death in Wyandotte County related to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County health officials are reporting that a fifth person has died from coronavirus COVID-19. The Wyandotte County Health Department said Thursday the patient was a woman in her 60s. They did not say if she had any underlying health issues. As of Thursday afternoon, the county is reporting 107 confirmed cases with 35 patients hospitalized. Kansas is reporting 552 positive cases, including 13 deaths, according to KDHE. The Unified Government of Wyandotte County launched a website that allows people who think they are sick with the coronavirus to self-report their symptoms. Self-report your symptoms on the website, here. The UG also launched an interactive dashboard that allows the public to track the progress of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

