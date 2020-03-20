Woman in her 80s becomes first Jackson County resident to die of COVID-19

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County executive Frank White confirmed Friday afternoon that the a Jackson County woman in her 80s is the first resident to die of COVID-19.

The woman, who lived in eastern Jackson County, had not traveled recently.

Jackson County Health Department Director Bridget Shaffer said they have reason to believe that the coronavirus is now spreading in the county through community transmission.

Following this announcement, Jackson County Administrator Troy Schulte said the 10-person limit has been extended in the county through May 15. The limit now extends to all events, including weddings and funerals.

The limit does not apply to grocery stores, gas stations, other essential businesses, he said. Other business closed to in-house dining through March 31.

Officials said they also encourage daycares to remain open at this time.