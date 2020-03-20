Worlds of Fun hoping to open in mid-May, as uncertainty mounts over coronavirus spread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun is hoping to open in mid-May, as uncertainty mounts in several businesses over the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release on their website, Richard Zimmerman, the CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, said the company is making the safety of guests and workers their top priority.

“Currently, it is our hope to open Worlds of Fun mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests, and our community.”

The park will be adding days to the calendar to accommodate 2020 season pass holders.

Worlds of Fun will also work with people who have purchased pre-paid tickets during the time of the park closure.

Worlds of Fun was originally scheduled to open April 10.

Guests who have questions are encouraged to contact the park here.