Worlds of Fun to open in late June, coronavirus delays season 10 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun is set to open on June 22, a little more than 10 weeks after the original opening date of April 10.

The park has announced a slew of safety precautions and practices in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, which has cancelled large gatherings and killed more than 111,000 people across the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

The opening date is for season pass holders. The park will open to the rest of the public in early July. There is still no designated opening date for Oceans of Fun as of June 9.

Worlds of Fun has released a guide to inform visitors of their new safety precautions, including three main sections: before you leave home, when you arrive, and while you’re in the park.

Before you leave home

Anyone who would like to visit the park must make a reservation. This can be done on the Worlds of Fun website or on their app. The park has not yet opened up their reservation portal as of June 9.

On the day of the visit, someone from each group must complete a health questionnaire on the Worlds of Fun app. This must be done each visit. Those who don’t complete the assessment will be asked to reschedule their visit.

Those planning on going to the park must bring a face mask. At least one person from each group must have the app on their phone with location services turned on.

When you arrive

Masks must be worn at all times when visitors arrive.

Park goers must also pass through a thermal screening tent. If someone’s temperature is above 100.4 degrees, they will be asked to leave and reschedule their visit.

While you’re in the park

Social distancing guidelines must be followed. Markers in lines at rides will designate 6-feet spacing.

Some rides that don’t allow for social distancing will remain closed. Other rides may be limited capacity with some seats blocked off.

Visitors are also asked to wash their hands every 20 minutes and avoid touching their faces. Masks must be worn at all times.