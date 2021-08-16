Wyandotte County announces new incentives in hopes of increasing vaccination rate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government hopes new incentives will convince people to get vaccinated as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase.

The UG Public Health Department is offering bigger prizes, educational awards, and instant rewards beginning Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Anyone who lives in Wyandotte County, is 12 or older, and gets their first dose of vaccine is eligible for one of the prizes. You must go to the former Kmart building near 78th and State Avenue to get the vaccine if you want a prize. Vaccination hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The number of COVID cases in Wyandotte County continues to surge rapidly, and the vast majority of these new cases are caused by the Delta variant,” Nicole Garner, UGPHD Planning and Operations Manager, said.

Some of the new prizes include:

Spin to Win instant prizes Prizes up to $100 $25 and $50 gift cards Restaurant gift cards Custom T-shirts

Raffle Drawings for those 20 and older One $10,000 drawing One $5,000 drawing

Educational Awards for Students age 12-19 $500 educational awards raffled off each week Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian



“Wyandotte County continues to lag behind other counties in the region in terms of vaccination rates,” Dr. Allen Greiner, Chief Health Officer of the Unified Government Public Health Department, said. “In fact, the majority of Wyandotte County residents have not received a COVID-19 vaccine. This puts our community at especially high risk of increased outbreaks of the Delta variant of the virus, because it spreads so easily.”

In addition to the Kmart site, the health department’s mobile vaccination team will also provide vaccinations at several upcoming community locations and events. Anyone who can’t get to a vaccination site may also request a mobile vaccine by calling 311, or 913-573-5311 if you live outside of Wyandotte County.