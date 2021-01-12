Wyandotte County bar owner says new health order is step in right direction

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After a newly released health order, bars, taverns and restaurants in Wyandotte County are now able to stay open later.

Many establishments were on their last leg due to the pandemic, resulting in the loss of money, employees and customers.

Searching for a solution, local business owners called on a meeting with KCK Mayor David Alvey for help.

The county released a statement Tuesday updating current restrictions placed on bars in November requiring them to close at 10. p.m. and allowing them to close at 12:30 a.m.

John Stoner, owner of Colonial Club in KCK says says it’s a step in the right direction.

“Going to midnight is a good compromise and sustainable,” he said. “I would like to be open later if the numbers got better.”

Wyandotte Co. officials say they are aiming to support local businesses.

“Our goal is to help find ways to help Wyandotte Co. businesses operate and succeed during these challenging times,” Alvey said in a statment. “[All] While doing our utmost to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

While the hours for the establishments have changed, they are still required to limit capacity to 50%.

Customers are also required to wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking.