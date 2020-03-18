Wyandotte County DA warns people to be aware of price gouging and scams related to caronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupress is warning residents of potential price gouging of necessary good and services during the coronavirus pandemic. As well as be aware of potential scams that may exist.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency on March 12 for Kansas because of the coronavirus outbreak. During a declared state of emergency, businesses in Kansas are prohibited from significantly raising prices of necessary goods or services, according to the DA’s office.

A 25% increase in the price of a good or service as a result of the state of emergency is a clear violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and carries a penalty of up to $10,000 per violation.

The DA’s office said people should be aware of scams including the sale of survival guides, natural remedies or unapproved medical treatments. Scams may also include fradulent charities claiming to raise money for coronavirus research or support coronavirus patients.

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of significant price increase or a scam can call the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office Consumer Protection Division at 913-573-2851.