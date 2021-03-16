Wyandotte County expanding walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations to include critical workers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County is now expanding the availability of walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations to include critical workers in Phase 2 of the Kansas vaccine plan.

The Unified Government’s Public Health Department made the announcement Tuesday following its announcement last week that seniors 65 and older are also eligible for walk-in vaccinations.

On Monday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the state would be moving into Phase 3 and 4 beginning next Monday, March 22.

The UG Health Department is strongly encouraging people who live in Wyandotte County who are eligible as part of the first two phases to get vaccinated this week before Kansas moves into the next two phases.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, high-contact critical workers are now able to walk into any of the three Wyandotte County vaccination facilities to get their free vaccination, without an appointment.

• Critical workers includes people who work in grocery stores, food services and food processing (including meat processing/packaging plant workers).

• Childcare providers, K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff, plus higher education educators and workers.

• Transportation workers

• Those who work in retail sales outlets

• Warehouse workers

• Agricultural workers

• Workers at businesses that create materials for the COVID-19 response (for example, businesses that manufacture personal protective equipment).

• U.S. Postal Service workers

• Department of Motor Vehicles workers

• Large scale aviation manufacturing plants

• Firefighters, police officers, first responders, corrections officers

• Workers living Wyandotte County who were eligible in Phase 1 and have not yet been vaccinated, including: Healthcare-associated workers and workers critical to pandemic response continuity.

The UG said critical workers are those necessary to maintain systems, assets and activities that are vital to the state (or national) security, the economy or public health as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“This is a big step forward in our COVID-19 vaccine roll out in Wyandotte County,” said Juliann Van Liew, Director of the UG Health Department. “We now have three vaccination facilities available to the public, and we’re pleased to be able to expand the availability of walk-in vaccinations not only to seniors 65 and over, but now to high-contact critical workers as well. Our goal is to continue to expand vaccine availability as equitably as possible throughout Wyandotte County, so that in time anyone who wants COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get it.”

Vaccines are now available at all three UGPHD mass vaccinations sites:

West Location

Former Best Buy

10500 Parallel Parkway

Kansas City, KS 66109

Central Location

Former Kmart

7836 State Avenue

Kansas City, KS 66112

East Location

The Kansas National Guard Armory

100 South 20th Street

Kansas City, KS 66102

Walk-ins are welcomed at all three sites between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.