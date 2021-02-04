Wyandotte County expands vaccine eligibility to include people 85 and older

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County residents 85 and older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bob Bennett is the operations director at a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in Wyandotte. He credits the county for listening to its citizens.

“The county is being responsive to the needs of the community,” Bennett said.

He said opening eligibility for seniors is lifesaving because it could save them from COVID-19 complications as well as negative effects caused by isolation.

“We know the human contact is absolutely vital and we know that the vaccine, especially after the application of the second dose, is a strong tool which allows us to be more engaged with each other,” Bennett said

Many seniors have had to isolate themselves because of their high risk of suffering severe symptoms. However, it’s not just seniors who have suffered.

Family members like Mary O’Leary have been forced to love from a distance but because of the announcement from Wyandotte County, that could soon end.

“Actually, my grandma is getting it today, and so that’s been really exciting for my whole family,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary is a health care worker in Wyandotte County who has had to practice extreme caution when engaging with her grandmother.

“She just finished chemo, so we’ve been walking through that. The past year, it’s been really hard, so seeing her get it today just brings tears to my eyes,” she said.

So far Wyandotte County has vaccinated more than 300 seniors.

If you or your loved is 85 or older and want to reserve a spot in line to get the vaccine call 311 or visit ughealth.info/vaccine.