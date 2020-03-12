Wyandotte County man is first COVID-19 death in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has declared a state of emergency after the first confirmed COVID-19 death was reported in Kansas.

Kelly announced a Wyandotte County man in his 70s died from the virus. She said he did have underlying health issues.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said the man was living in a retirement facility. He said the other residents are being tested and monitored.

The governor said the state of emergency will allow more resources to be used to fight the virus.

This is the first known case of the virus being locally spread, meaning someone in Kansas was sick, entered the facility where the man was living and spread the virus.

Officials said the man was admitted to Providence Hospital for cardiac problems on Tuesday, and he died Wednesday in a span of less than 24 hours. He wasn’t a previously known COVID-19 patient and was tested after he died Wednesday.

The Aging and Disability Services Secretary urges Kansans to not visit loved ones in senior care facilities right now. The elderly are the most at-risk to have severe outcomes due to coronavirus.

Earlier Thursday, KDHE reported three new coronavirus cases in Johnson County, Kansas, bringing the total cases in Kansas and in the metro to four.

No cases had been reported in Wyandotte County before Thursday evening.

Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas thanked Kelly for the emergency declaration and Norman for using all tools to limit this crisis to protect the region.

Kansas just had it’s first death from #COVID-19. Man in his 70’s, from an assisted living facility in KCK, came into Providence hospital. He wasn’t a previously known COVID patient – he was tested after he died yesterday (Wed). @KDHE is streaming conference on FB now. @fox4kc — Rebecca Gannon (@GannonReports) March 12, 2020