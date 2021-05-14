Wyandotte County mask mandate: Leaders set date to consider changes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Leaders of the Unified Government will meet next week to discuss new national guidance about masks and consider making changes to the current county order.

In a series of tweets, the UG stated that Kansas City, Kansas Mayor David Alvey will convene with the county commission on May 20.

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most indoor settings. They recommend that masks still be worn on public transit and by those who are not fully vaccinated.

The updated guidelines led to a flurry of local activity, including prompting Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to rescind KC’s mask order.

However, other municipalities are reacting a little slower, including Wyandotte County. The UG Health Department is recommending that the mask requirement remain for the area, according to a tweet in the same thread.

The UG stated that seven out of 10 people in the county still have not even received one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Data on the Wyandotte County COVID-19 vaccine webpage seems to confirm only 30.45% of eligible residents have received one shot, while only 25.01% have gotten two. However, a graphic on the same page states that 40.5% of residents at least 16 years old have gotten a shot. It’s unclear if the 30% is now including residents as young as 12.

Meanwhile, Douglas County, Kansas also delayed their discussion until next week. Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has stated that county officials are evaluating the situation.

Clay County, Missouri is expiring their mask mandate at noon in line with Kansas City.

