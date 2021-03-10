Wyandotte County now offering walk-in vaccinations for people 65 and older

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government Health Department of Wyandotte County has now extended who can get their COVID-19 vaccinations without an appointment.

The UG said Wednesday walk-in vaccinations are now available for seniors 65 and older at the three mass vaccination sites in Wyandotte County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We now have three mass vaccination sites and adequate vaccine doses, so we want to get our seniors vaccinated as efficiently as possible,” said Juliann Van Liew, director of the UG Health Department. “Older adults are among the most vulnerable people in our community when it comes to illness from COVID-19, so getting them vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible is a top priority for us.”

Seniors 65 and over who walk-in for a vaccination do not have to fill out the online vaccine interest form. Instead, they should bring the following items with them:

• Proof of age, such as an ID or birth certificate, or similar

• Proof of their residency in Wyandotte County, such as a piece of mail addressed to them

The health department said it realizes that not everyone has a government-issued ID, and they are working on ways to remove this barrier in future stages of the vaccine rollout, to make vaccines more accessible.

Vaccines are now available at all three mass vaccinations sites. Seniors ages 65 and over can choose the site most convenient for them:

West Location

Former Best Buy

10500 Parallel Parkway

Central Location

Former Kmart

7836 State Avenue

East Location

The Kansas National Guard Armory

100 South 20th Street



If you are not eligible to walk in, but you want to be vaccinated, you can fill out the vaccine interest form online or by telephone. Click here or call 311 for help in filling out the form.

Vaccinations for all other phases and groups, such as critical workers, are still by appointment only.

