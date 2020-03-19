Wyandotte County now reporting 9 positive COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As of Thursday afternoon, the Unified Government Public Health Department has reported nine positive cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.

The latest patient, reported Thursday, is said to be a man in his 60s, who is isolating at home. A test same was collected by the VA Medical Center.

On Wednesday, three positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the county. A man in his 70s was admitted at a local hospital where a sample was collected. He currently remains in the hospital at this time, according to the health department.

A couple in their 70s are reported to currently be isolating at home. The health department is still investigating if there is a connection between this case and previous cases.

A man in his 60s reportedly sought treatment at a Kansas City VA Outpatient Clinic, where test samples were collected. He is currently isolating at home, according to the health department.

Three positive cases were reported on Monday. A male under the age of 18 is currently isolating at home. The health department said the individual attended a local private school while showing symptoms. The school has been notified and the health department is working with them.

A woman in her 50s initially went to a local hospital and was released to isolate at home. The health department said she returned to the hospital due to worsening symptoms. She attended two local churches while showing symptoms. The two churches have been notified and are working with the health department.

A woman in her 40s reportedly went to a local hospital and is now isolating at home.

The first case in Wyandotte County was reported on March 12, after a man in his 70s died. He was a resident at Life Care Center of Kansas City and was taken to Providence Medical Center for apparent cardiac issues. He died at the hospital and was test for COVID-19 after his death. This remains the only death in the state of Kansas at this time related to the virus.

The Unified Government is asking anyone who thinks they may need to be tested for COVID-19 to call their health care provider, who will evaluate symptoms and other factors that could indicate COVID-19.

Johnson County as of Thursday is reporting 16 positive cases of COVID-19. Leavenworth and Morris County have two positive cases. Butler, Cherokee, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson and Linn County are all reporting one positive case at this time.