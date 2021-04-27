Wyandotte County offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 16 and over, regardless where they live

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government Public Health Department of Wyandotte County announced Tuesday that it will now offer free, COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 and over, regardless of where they live, including people who live outside of Kansas.

The UG said this change will go into effect immediately.

“Getting more and more people vaccinated is the best opportunity we have to control and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Juliann Van Liew, director of the UG Health Department.

Free vaccines are now available at all of the Unified Government’s mass vaccination locations, whether by appointment or walk-in.

The mass vaccination locations include the old Best Buy located at 10500 Parallel Parkway and is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Thursday from 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The former Kmart building located at 7836 State Avenue which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday from noon – 5:30 p.m.

The Armory located at 100 South 20th Street which is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The UG said while walk-in patients are welcomed at any of the sites, walk-in patients will not be accepted after 2:30 p.m.