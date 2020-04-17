Wyandotte County to offer free pop-up COVID-19 tests, focused on Latino community

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Mariana Ramirez, the director for JUNTOS Center for Advancing Latino Health, is calling for more widespread COVID-19 testing among Hispanic residents in Wyandotte County.

The latest numbers, she believes, are a bit deceiving. While Latinos make up 28% of Wyandotte County’s population, only 15% of positive tests are among the Latino community.

Ramirez and other health advocates fear the rate is likely much higher, but people aren’t getting tested.

“If we add that to the lack of health insurance, the lack of a primary care provider, to the fears related to immigration and underlying chronic conditions,” Ramirez said, “that’s the perfect soup for a virus to spread.”

That’s why the Wyandotte County Health Department is working with local faith and community organizations to spread the message about the importance of getting tested.

Early next week, health officials in the county will begin rolling out free, pop-up testing sites in the community.

“We know that there is a higher percentage of persons in the Latino and African-American community who are not able to stay at home and work by computer right now,” said Dr. Erin Corriveau, deputy medical officer with the Unified Government Public Health Department. “They’re working in essential businesses and jobs and are being put at higher risk of both catching and spreading the virus.”

The Wyandotte County Health Department already offers free, drive-up testing from 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Next week’s pop-up tests will also be free.

Health officials ask people to register first at the Unified Government’s COVID-19 website. Only people showing symptoms will be tested.