Wyandotte County tracking new clusters of coronavirus cases at two KCK nursing homes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There are two new clusters of coronavirus cases at nursing homes in Kansas City, Kansas.

Sixteen residents and two staff members are sick at Delaware Highlands Assisted Living Facility. There are also two residents and two staff with COVID-19 at the Life Care Center in KCK.

This comes as four new wrongful deaths lawsuits were filed Friday against Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation, where there’s been the largest coronavirus outbreak in the state.

As COVID-19 hits nursing homes hard, many advocates are saying this is a wake up-call.

“Anything where you’re congregated together in close quarters, if one person gets sick, a whole bunch of people get sick,” said Dr. Steven Stites, a University of Kansas Health Systems critical care physician.

COVID-19 has been a challenge for many health professionals, and nursing homes are no exception.

“We are really building an airplane as we fly it,” said Dr. Jessica Kalendar-Rich, a KU Health Systems geriatric and internal medicine specialist.

Kalendar-Rich is part of Wyandotte County’s new task force on long-term facilities. They’ve been working to get more protective equipment to facilities in need, address staffing challenges and improve infection control measures.

“The county is working with them to create a strategy specific to each facility in order to test, provide supplies, provide support and really do everything they can do to help mitigate the spread, prevent the spread, but also treat those residents in the facility as much as we can,” Kalendar-Rich said.

If you have a loved one in a nursing home, there are some key questions to ask often, like how the facility is being cleaned and working to reduce infection risk.

Also be sure to find out how residents are staying active and how you can keep in touch because isolation can be very tough on nursing home patients, especially those with conditions like dementia who can suffer without routine interaction.

“While I’d say, yes, we may be increasing their risk of decline, we’re also protecting them from an illness that could potentially end their lives,” Kalendar-Rich said.

It’s also good to know your loved one’s wishes if they get sick. And if they don’t have the virus, experts say removing them from a facility with COVID-19 might be best, even if it’s just temporarily.

“A family member does need to think about whether they have an appropriate living arrangement where they could take the family member home, and whether they’d be able to manage them, help them, to take care of the person themselves or whether they would need to have additional help come in,” said Dr. Charlene Harrington, a nursing and social sciences professor.

And as we move closer to stay-at-home orders being lifted, you might wonder what will change for nursing homes.

Guidelines are still being shaped, but many experts agree that long-term care centers should still restrict visitors as long as possible until there’s strong testing and prevention, like a vaccine.