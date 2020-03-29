Wyandotte County woman shares her experience fighting COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Hundreds of people in both Kansas and Missouri now have the coronavirus known as COVID-19. They aren't just people in "at risk" categories and they aren't just people who have traveled recently.

Recent cases locally have been from community spread and often patients have no idea where they picked the virus up.

Brandi Bruns is in her forties with two children. By all indications, she shouldn't be battling the coronavirus, locked in a room, unable to associate with family. She feels terrible and although it was difficult for her to talk with FOX4 on Sunday, she did it because she has a strong message for others.

Bruns didn't consider herself to be at risk for COVID-19. She was working from home and only going out to get supplies for her family and her mother who is battling lung disease from asbestos exposure. She almost always wore a mask.

"The only thing I can think of is I was exposed to it at a place where I was picking up supplies," Bruns said.

She started feeling bad Friday March 20. By Monday she went to her doctors office for a coronavirus test.

"I had some abdominal pains, got a bad migraine and started having pain in my eyes, behind my eyes," Bruns said.

She was exhausted. Sleeping 19 hours a day and then came the cough. By Wednesday, still awaiting results, her symptoms worsened. She went to the ER, where they took another test and admitted her for dehydration. She was on some oxygen. When her test came back Friday, she was released to full in home quarantine.

Her message for those still taking unnecessary risks.

"I want people to take it seriously." It's not a joke. It's horrible being sick and quarantined."

She had to warn others through social media and phone calls that she had tested positive. She hadn't had personal contact with many but most of those she did, were at stores before she became sick. She warns everyone who can, to simply stay home.

"I'm not in my sixties, I'm in my 40s and I don't have underlying health issues. I was doing everything I could to be safe and I still got it," Bruns said. "It's frustrating to me because how are we going to get past this if people don't start taking this seriously."

Because total isolation is miserable.

"It's one thing to be quarantined to your house with your family. It's another thing to be quarantined to your room by yourself. It's a very lonely place to be," Bruns said.

Her daughter has a birthday next week. The first one that she will miss.

Since her diagnosis, friends have reached out to her on social media, saying they have the same symptoms but can't get tested. That leads Bruns to believe there are probably hundreds if not thousands of people running around the metro who would test positive for COVID-19 if they could only be tested.