XFL cancels remainder of 2020 football season due to coronavirus concerns

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – FEBRUARY 22: A general interior view of CenturyLink Field, and an XFL goalpost before the game between the Seattle Dragons and the Dallas Renegades at CenturyLink Field on February 22, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The XFL has canceled the remainder of its games in 2020, following a long line of professional sports to either cancel or postpone elements of their regular schedule.

“Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games,” the XFL said in a statement. “The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.”

Ticket holders will be refunded or have their ticket credited to a future game, according to the statement. The athletes will receive their full pay and benefits.

The NBA was the first to postpone the remainder of their season in the evening of March 11. Then, on March 12, MLS suspended their season. Next, the Big 12 and SEC basketball tournaments were canceled, followed by the Big 10, the ACC and more. The MLB then ended Spring Training and set the start of the season back two weeks, and the NHL suspended games indefinitely.

XFL games drew an average attendance of 18,614 fans, garnering the largest crowds in St. Louis (28,541) and Seattle (25,616), according to ESPN.