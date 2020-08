KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Friday evening after a crash on Interstate 435.

Kansas City police said one male was killed in a crash on northbound I-435 near Gregory Boulevard. The crash was reported after 5:30 p.m.

The highway is shut down in the northbound lanes as of 6:30 p.m.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but police said no one else was injured.

