119th Street Bridge over I-35 in Olathe closed 90 days for construction

OLATHE, Kan. — The 119th Street Bridge over Interstate 35 in Olathe will be closed starting Tuesday, June 1, as part of the ongoing construction of the I-35 interchange.

The closure is expected to last 90 days and will restrict left turn access on and off the interstate as well as traffic crossing the interstate.

Bridge demolition is expected to be performed during nights and mornings this weekend from June 4-6. I-35 will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the bridge demolition. The project is expected to be completed by September

According to the City of Olathe, the project will improve the safety and efficiency of the interchange.

The city said this closure was originally scheduled to begin no earlier than July 1; however, due to steel delivery delays, it became apparent that the project construction timeline would need to extend into 2022.

City staff determined methods and schedule modifications to reduce the impacts of the steel delay, shifted the phase of construction affected by the steel to a later date and rescheduling the bridge closure to June 1.

The closure will remain at 90 days and construction will continue on the BNSF bridges following the complete closure.

Overall project completion is tentatively scheduled for the end of 2021.

