SHAWNEE, Kan. — Street reconstruction will close 71st Street in Shawnee during daytime work hours starting Wednesday, July 20.

The closure affects the street from Silverheel Street to Chouteau Street, with the work expected to be finished on Friday.

The project is one of several that will affect traffic patterns in the area.

Drivers can keep up to date with road closures on the City of Shawnee website.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.