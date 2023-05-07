A driver navigates orange cones used to route traffic through a road project in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MoDOT Kansas City announced it will be replacing the Blue Ridge Blvd. Bridge over Interstate 70, including making improvements to the ramps.

The project is expected to begin Monday, May 8.

Crews will close the ramp from U.S. 40 to eastbound I-70, and the ramp from Blue Ridge Blvd. to eastbound I-70 until approximately mid-November 2023.

In addition, crews will also close two lanes of eastbound I-70 in the area for traffic shifting work at 8 p.m. This will reduce eastbound I-70 in the area to one lane overnight.

Throughout construction, there will be intermittent lane closures along eastbound I-70. These lane closures are for traffic shifting, pavement marking, and barrier work, according to MoDOT.

Drivers should anticipate various lane closures, ramp closures, and bridge work through approximately the end of 2023. This project will also require the demolition of the bridge requiring a weekend closure of a portion of I-70.