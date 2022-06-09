LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Thick black smoke filled the air, and tied up traffic in Lee’s Summit Thursday morning.

Police responded to a car fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 470 at Lakewood Boulevard shortly after 11 a.m.

A picture from a KC Scout traffic camera shows flames shooting out of the car, with black smoke billowing into the air.

The fire is out, and police said no one was injured, but the issue is causing significant delays on Interstate 470 between Strother Road and U.S. 40 Highway.