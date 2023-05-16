KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recent rain causes havoc on a metro highway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the right lane of northbound Interstate 35 just north of the Pleasant Valley on ramp. That means I-35 is down to one northbound lane in that area.

The closure will be in place through May 31, to allow crews to repair the pavement. MoDOT said all of the rain is causing the concrete to collapse.

Drivers may experience delays in the work zone until the project is complete.

FOX 4’s Nick Vasos and Kerri Stowell will help drivers get around the construction Wednesday morning starting at 5 a.m.

You can also check the traffic on your route anytime at fox4kc.com/traffic.