KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you survived Thursday’s record-setting snow, there will be some new traffic headaches heading starting Monday morning.

Crews are scheduled to begin Phase 2 of the project to replace water mains in Midtown on Monday, Feb. 21.

The new construction will close East 43rd Street between Main and Walnut streets for the next two or three weeks so crews can replace an 8-inch water main.

After that project is complete, crews have another three or four months of work before completing the entire project.

