Crash closes part of I-49, wrecks reported across metro during winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multiple-vehicle crash has closed a portion of I-49 in Cass County, Missouri, just one of many wrecks amid a big winter storm on New Year’s Day.

A Jack-knifed semi in Cass County is blocking all northbound lanes past 291 Highway. The Missouri Department of Transportation stated several vehicles are involved. Injuries are unknown.

Police have been allowing traffic by on the shoulders.

This is one of many wrecks reported this morning with very few travelers out and about. Here are the crashes we have seen so far as of 7:45 a.m.

Kansas

I-35 and 18th Exit

I-35 and Lone Elm

I-70 and 7th St Trwy

I-635 and Missouri River Bridge

I-35 and Sante Fe

Missouri

I-29 Waukomis

I-70 and Little Blue Parkway

I-435 and Winner

I-435 and 40.

If you decide to travel this morning allow at least double the normal travel time. For example, it normally takes 18 minutes to go from Blue Springs to Downtown KC. This morning, it’s taking 36 min with no traffic.

There is almost an inch of ice and sleet on the pavement and on top of that about an inch of snow and more piling up. Driving is not recommended.

⚠️Winter Weather/Traffic Alert: NB I-49 past 291 Hwy in Cass Co. is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. Please find an alternate route. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/gAtZ1XYHHc — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 1, 2021