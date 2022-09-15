KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An accident closed a metro interstate for nearly three hours late Thursday morning.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed right after 7th Street Trafficway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 after 7th Street Trafficway around 10:15 a.m. A tractor trailer carrying mulch lost control on the interstate and crashed.

No one was injured in the crash, but it did leave a mess on the westbound lanes of the highway.

Troopers reopened Interstate 70 around 1:15 p.m.

