Crashes cover KC metro, slowing traffic during winter weather

KANSAS CITY METRO — Drivers across the metro this morning are having to slow their roll as emergency crews respond to several crashes on major highways.

Crews are tending to at least 9 crashes at the same time spread out across the metro as a winter weather system rolls through. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are making roadways slick on Dec. 29, evident in multiple crashes where vehicles have slid off the road.

MISSOURI

The biggest issue on the Missouri side is westbound I-70 into downtown, as suburban residents make their way into the city. At least three crashes were ongoing along interstate at 8:15 a.m.

Crash just east of Northwest Woods Chapel Road

2-vehicle collision just west of Blue Ridge Boulevard

Crash near Pittman Road

Traffic experienced nearly a 20-minute delay. The drive from 7 Highway to downtown took 38 minutes.

Another crash showed up in Grandview on I-49 at Harry Truman Drive. Delays remained past 8:40 a.m. as only one lane remained open.

KANSAS

Several crashes throughout the Kansas suburbs also affected traffic. As the storm came in from the southwest, Kansans were the first to experience wintery conditions. Most of these crashes show cars that had slid off the road, leaving tire marks in the fresh snow.

In Lenexa:

2-vehicle crash at the southbound I-35 ramp to southbound 69 Highway, where an SUV was seen overturned. No injuries were listed at the time.

2-vehicle crash at I-435 near 87th Street

Crash at I-435 near 79th Street

Crash at I-435 near 95th Street

And in Olathe:

A 2-vehicle crash on southbound I-35 just before Sante Fe Street caused major backups past 8:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up almost to I-435.