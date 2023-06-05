KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Drivers in areas of Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties may need to allow for a little extra time on the highway, or take a different route.

Crews began paving K-5 Monday morning. The work targets a 10-mile stretch of K-5 from Interstate 435 to U.S. Highway 73.

Traffic is down to one lane through the area. Drivers will be stopped and then follow a pilot car through the work zone. Work will take place Monday through Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Kansas Department of Transportation warns drivers could experience delays of up to 15 minutes.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-September.