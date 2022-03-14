SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Power Traffic Alert for Johnson County drivers.

Crews will fully close a section of Interstate 435 starting March 18, to demolish the Renner Road bridge in Shawnee.

The Renner Road bridge will be closed to traffic at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 17.

Beginning Friday at 8 p.m., crews will close southbound Interstate 435 and associated ramps from Shawnee Mission Parkway to 87th Street. Northbound Interstate 435 and associated ramps will be closed to traffic from K-10 to Midland Drive.

Crews expect to reopen Interstate 435 around 5 a.m. Monday morning, and don’t expect the project to impact the morning drive.

Marked detours will be in place to help drivers get around the road work.